BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEENMADE BY BIBA RELATED TO RESEARCH INTO HEAD INJURIES INTO BOXING AND RUGBY HEAD INJURIES.

Distinguished medical professors are leading the research. We trust they will work closely with the equally eminent medical advisers to the WBC, BBBofC and other experienced boxing medical advisers and there will be close relationships based upon mutually agreed medical evidence.

The late President of the World Boxing Council, Dr. Jose Sulaiman sixteen years ago, on behalf of the WBC, gave US$1million for research into head injuries sustained in boxing and other major sports.

Today US$1 million would have a much higher buying power.

It is recommended the IBA appointees take advantage of the WBC sponsored UCLA research.

If it benefits boxers and boxing, the WBC and its present President Mauricio Sulaiman, son of the late WBC President, may be depended upon to assist in any way possible the IBA medical appointees.

BoxingAction commends BIBA and CEO & Executive Vice President Mr. Gianluca Di Caro for this forward movement and all boxing authorties, boxers and promoters haave a duty to willingly assist the IBA and their appointees wherever possible.

It would be disgraceful if bias, petty jealousies, unsupported vews or any other infantile reason is allowed to impede, or bring confusion, into any major medical investigation into sporting head injuries.

BoxngAction is open 24/7 to support this welcomed benefit to boxers an boxing.

COME WHAT MAY, WE WISH THE RESEARCH EVERY SUCCESS. ~