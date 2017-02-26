WHEN BOXINGACTION WENT ON RECORD AS CLAIMING THE METHOD OF DOPE TESTING FOR OLYMPIC ATHLETES BY WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY (WADA) WAS SERIOUSLYFLAWED; HELL FIRE BRIMSTONE WAS PROMISED WOULD BE HEAPED UPON US.

THE 55-PAGE INDEPENDENT OBSERVERS REPORT FOUND THE 11,470 ATHLETES, AVAILABLE DOR TESTING THER WAS NO EVIDENCE OF TESTING FOR 4,125 IN 2016 THE YEAR OF THE LONDON OLYMPIC GAMES, AND 1,9I3 WERE COMPETING IN 10 "HIGHER-RISK SPORTS".

It added on some days, "up to 50% of tests were aborted".

It appears the excuse given by WADA for this astonishing situation is who had been targeted for testing, "Simply could not be found."

It is true this is the reason given. Even Pinocchio would have been embarrassed.

The above revelations are astonishing and makes a mockery of the WADA system of testing, which BoxingAction before the investigation was completed the evidence clearly showed it was a seriously flawed system.

This is only the beginning The Report goes on to claim:

Nearly 100 samples were not matched to an athlete because of data entry errors.

One missing sample was not located until two weeks after the Games.

There was little or no in-competition blood testing in many high-risk sports and disciplines, including weightlifting.

There was no out-of-competition testing conducted in football, which WADA found "surprising."

There were almost 500 fewer tests conducted than organisers had planned during the Games

Without the dedication of doping-control staff, "the anti-doping program would have almost certainly collapsed."

As of 8 August, only 4,795 athletes were providing whereabouts information in the anti-doping system.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is ultimately responsible for delivering the anti-doping programme for the Olympic Games.

The WADA accredited blame to several "failings" which led to inadequate support for the chaperones employed to notify athletes of testing.

It is claimed on several occasions more than half of these failed to turn up, or turned up very late. It said they were "disincentivised" because of a lack of training, poor travel arrangements, and the fact many could not speak English.

It goes on to say, for "the majority of times" the 'no-notice' nature of testing was "obviously compromised" because chaperones did not know where athletes were and had to ask their team-mates where they were.

In one of its recommendations, it said: "Untrained and inexperienced chaperones should not be working at “The Games.”

There is never any benefit in closing the stable door when the horse Has bolted.



It goes on:

"It undermines respect and trust among athletes in the anti-doping program, and provides opportunities for experienced and unscrupulous athletes who would want to abuse the system to manipulate the doping control process."

However WADA did praise improvements made to Rio's anti-doping laboratory.

The organisation had suspended the lab just six weeks before the Games opened, because it failed to comply with international standards.

However, WADA said it had been "superbly equipped", and was "operated very securely and generally very efficiently".

It said it now represents an "outstanding legacy from the Games for the anti-doping movement in South America".

A statement on the IOC's website quoted Dr. Richard Budgett, the IOC's medical and scientific director, saying the report "Shows that it was a successful Olympic Games with a successful anti-doping programme."

It is a policy overwhelmingly accepted by almost everyone to believe what a doctor tells you.

Regrettably, on this occasion this is not true. In fact it is now obviously seriously untrue

As a respected member of he medicine profession, Dr. Budgett would likely know more than most the deep mental damage the banning imposed on of all the Russian paraplegic athletes could cause intense disappointment paraplegic athletes and be respnsible for far reaching mental problems.



If nothing more the banning of the entire Russian Paraplegic Team was absolutely disgraceful and against every tenet of the Olympic Games mission.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Sir Richard Reedie, president of WADA, said the logistical problems highlighted were disappointing.

"What was a real problem was the sample collection," he said, "and there were number of major issues in Brazil, one was the lack of money and the other lack of manpower and some of that worked its way through to the sample collection process.

"In general the integrity of the process was not undermined according to the report."

Sir Reedie said the doping programme had been well planned but let down by unforeseen circumstances.

"If you assume that you have a certain number of people to do the work and 50% don't turn up you've got a problem," he said.

For a Knight of the Realm to find a misplaced excuse for this lack of proper administration and ignore the fact the Rio Games will forever be remembered because the organisation for which he is responsible banned the entire Russian Paraplegic Team, which we are now advised was both cruel and totally undemocratic.

It would be interesting to have it in the public domain the reason why Sir Craig Reedie was deserving of a Knighthood?

THE LAST WORDS:

The damning report on WADA is a crucial blow to the International Olympic Committee and the chaos revealed and related to dope testing of athletes competing in The Games seriously undermines the integrity of the IOC.

It means more care and attention must be applied to the future of The Games, especially with the sport of amateur boxing.

The decision by the IOC to allow AIBA to ridicule amateur boxing by including professional boxing, was a disastrous mistake and shames the IOC for allowing this AIBA lunacy licence



The fact IABA has been bought and is now under the control of Chinese administrators. The IOC has to consider making a statement on this situation. It will need to eventually explain why an amateur sport should be bought by a commercial enterprise – and what was the purchase price and where has the money gone?

It is a matter that will demand explanations. ~

