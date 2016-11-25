BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE MANNER IN WHICH OLYMPIC AND MULTI MILLION BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS BOUTS ARE DECIDED BY RINSIDE JUDGES IS A LICENCE TO RETURN FRAUDULENT VERDICTS BY THOSE SO MINDED.



THE DECISIONS RETURNED BY AIBA OFFCIALS, AT THE RIO OLYMPIC GAMES THAT CAUSED OUTRAGE AND RESULTED IN THE REMARKABLE DECISION TO SUSPEND 36 OFFICIALS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN THE 2016 OLYMPICS.

This shutting the door after the horse has bolted is an astonishing and embarrassing situation. No one has been charged; yet all the boxing officials have been suspended.

The embarrassing boxing decisions that caused uproar in the Rio Games have to be forensically examined but, it appears, to be beyond being able to be legally changed.

In the clumsy style, which has become a regular standard of AIBA and by denouncing all the boxing officials and suspending each and every one of them, casts a dark shadow over those who acted correctly?

Before AIBA holds mass trials in an attempt to be seen to be fair and just, they have a duty to announce in public whether or not, they have a legal right to change the verdicts, which are obviously incorrect. For a verdict post-fight to be changed is fraught with possible legal challenges.

If, the verdicts are not able to be changed, then the person, or persons, who chose the Mr. Magoo, or pirate, ringside judges is/are the ones who should be booted-out of amateur boxing.

The presently seriously flawed manner in which verdicts in boxing are virtually cast in stone by ringside judges is as antiquated as the time in pro’ boxing when the referee alone scored each fight. Once again quality change is desperately needed if boxing is to avoid scandals.

Boxing administrators have to learn the standards in all sports are rising and an Olympic Gold Medal is the foundation the Temple of Success int he sport businesss of boxing. Therefore to allow dictators to impose antiquated judgements upon boxing, will not be tolerated in the modern World.

True justice is not just a word it is correctness in action and a public service.

One again the International Olympic Council has to be embarrassed by the behaviour of AIBA. The net of justice may be tightening around AIBA but it is still sufficiently loose enough to include any single, or more person, or organisation, which allows itself to be ensnared by putting wrong before right.

The manufactured image justice of AIBA post-Rio Olympics has no hope of being accurate and, it appears, to be a hasty decision to gain time and be seen to be righteous. ­~