BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

BOXINGACTION IS ABLE TO REVEAL THE CHANGE DESPERATELY NEEDED IN WORLD AMATEUR BOXING HAS BEEN UNDER DISCUSSION FOR SOME TIME AND THE DECISION BY ALIBABA, THE GIANT CHINESE COMMERCIAL RETAILER TO PURCHASE AIBA HAS BEEN UNDER DISCUSSION FOR QUITE SOME TIME.

THE DECISION BY AN AZERBAIJAN COMPANY TO LEND’ US$10 MILLION, TO AIBA A 'LOAN,' WHICH THE BBC NEWSNIGHT DESCRIBED AS A CORRUPT PAYMENT FOR THE GUARANTEE OF TWO LONDON 2O12 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALS, HAS NEVER BEEN CHALLENGED IN A COURT OF LAW AS BEING DEFAMATORY.

WHY? A GOOD QUESTION.



The NewsNight claim, which AIBA denied, made the delivery of the two Gold Medals to Azerbaijan virtually impossible and the ‘loan’ had to be repaid.

With close to half of the US $10) million dissipated and unaccountable,a radical decision had to be made – enter the enormously wealthy ALlBABA of China.

THE MANNER IN WHICH OLYMPIC AND MULTI MILLION BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS BOUTS ARE DECIDED IS A LICENCE TO RETURN VERDICTS SIMILAR TO THE DECISIONS RETURNED BY AIBA APPOINTED RINGSIDE JUDGES AT THE RIO OLYMPIC GAMES, WHICH HAS CAUSED OUTRAGE AND RESULTED IN THE DECISION TO SUSPEND 36 AIBA OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF BOXING IN THE 2016 OLYMPICS.

The latest decree from the volatile AIBA President Ching-Kwo WU is to order the Chairman of AIBA disciplinary commission Tom Virgets to ‘investigate’ the group which, has been labelled ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ all of whom were removed in the middle of the Olympic tournament. Mik Basi (Gbr), Kheira Sidi Yakoub (Alg), Michael Gallagher (Ire), Mariusz Gorny (Pol), Vladislav Malyshev (Rus), Gerardo Poggi (Arg) and Rakhymzhan Rysbayev (Kaz) following serious outcries related to controversial Olympic bouts, including the infamous heavyweight final between Evgeny Tischenko (Rus) and Vasily Levit (Kaz).

Three of the seven members of The Magnificent Seven officiated in this bout, the decisio, which was protested against by independent members of the media at ringside and supported by loud choruses of booing by the ticket-buying audience present.

The contracts of the influential 5-star Referees and Judges (R/Js) expire this month, November; they will not be extended.

No AIBA OFFICIALS has been charged; yet 36 boxing officials have been suspended. Strange.

The regular shutting of the door after the horse has bolted is always an astonishing and embarrassing situation.

The boxing decisions, which caused uproar in the Rio Games, have to be forensically examined but it appears they are all beyond change.

The clumsy AIBA style, which has become a regular event, has by denouncing all the boxing officials and suspending each and every one of them, cast a dark shadow over those who acted correctly? This is a serious injustice and totally unacceptable

THE DELETERIOUS EFFECT ON THE REPUTATION AND IMAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES IS A NOW AN HISTORICAL THE BLACK MARK IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO ERASE.

Understandably with ALIBABA now involved AIBA will likely hold any experiements mass trials to be seen to be fair and just.

However, AIBA has a duty to announce in public whether or not, they could have changed the obviously incorrect decisions. For a post-fight verdict to be changed is fraught with possible abuse charges and probable legal challenges.

If, the verdicts are not able to be changed, then the person, or persons, who chose the sight impaired cousins of Mr. Magoo, or the pirate ringside judges is/are the renegades who should be booted-out of amateur boxing.

Once again correct change is desperately needed if boxing is to avoid scandals The presently seriously flawed manner in which verdicts in boxing are virtually cast in stone at ringside is as antiquated as the time in pro’ boxing when the referee alone scored a fight and this decided the winner and loser.

The latest AIBA official statement suggests a return is being considered for a return to a 5-judge scoring system.

This is hardly an admirable brainwave because this was the system in place at the Seoul Olympics in , 1988 and was responsible for allowing the most sickening and infamous decision in amateur boxing, and there have been many, when the clearest of winners light-middleweight Roy Jones was deemed have been beaten by Korean Si Hun Park.

This verdict was there for all to see as the worst ever example of a dishonest decision in the history of boxing - and it happened in the Olympic Games when it was only open to amateur boxers and was watched by millions of young and older athletes.

JUSTICE IS NOT JUST A WORD IT IS QUALITY RIGHTNESS IN ACTION AND AN INVIOLATE PUBLIC SERVICE.

An Olympic Gold Medal is a first brick in the wall of success for serious financial gain in the commercial sport of professional boxing. Therefore for amateurboxing dictators to impose antiquated judgements upon boxers and boxng will not be tolerated; if only because the advance of technology allows the most humble to have a voice that travels at supersonic speed and is heard across the whole wide World.

One again the International Olympic Council (IOC) has to be embarrassed by the behaviour of AIBA.

The net of justice may be tightening around AIBA but it is still sufficiently loose enough to allow any single, or more, person(s,) or organisations, to be ensnared by those who for personal gain place wrong before right.

The manufactured image of truth, honesty and justice visible in Olympic boxing has no hope of being accurate without genuine and essential serious changes for the better being adopted

The present superficial attempt to bring change with amateur boxing appears, to be a hasty decision to gain time and for the present amateur boxing concept to be seen to be righteous.

The ALIBABA takeover of amateur boxing is remarkable drama and is an example of the importance of sport. especally boxing in the business World..

As a well managed worldwide giant commercial Company ALIBABA would not tolerate cheating in any form.

Therefore on this score alone ALIBABA could prove to be beneficial to amateur boxing. ­~