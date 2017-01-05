BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

A MEETING HAS BEEN ARRANGED BY THE FINE GAEL OF IRELAND FOR AIBA HONCHO CHING-KUO WU TO MEET WITH THE IRISH MINISTER OF STATE FOR TOURISM AND SPORT PATRICK O’DONOVAN.

THE MEETING IS DUE TO TAKE PLACE ON JANUARY 18TH.

The International BoxingAssociation(AIBA) has reported to the website INSIDE THE GAMES, which lists AIBA as a regular news advisor, for the highly controversial AIBA through its President Ching-Kuo Wu will, “Address multiple issues.”

a) INSIDE THE GAMES does not make it clear if the following two very serous allegations that affect all and every sport. b) The BBC INSIGHT investigative team alleged corruption by a Swiss Company WSB, which is owned by AIBA, involving US$10 million in the London 2012 Olympic Games, made by the BBC IINSIGHT investigative team. c) The failure by AIBA to challenge the BBC report in The High Court of England as being a serious defamation.

AIBA claimed the US $10 million was an investment in the AIBA owned World Boxing Series (WBS) when it announced this damp squib was formed to take over World professional boxing and left the Olympic International Council seriously embarrassed by its failure to revolutionise pro’ boxing.

INSIDE THE GAMES has also failed to ask what was the sale price paid by China in its take –over of of AIBA?

BoxingAction, therefore, has to ask: What was the sale price and is there going to be a detailed statement of account by a top quality firm of accountants detailing the sale price and the benefits to amateur boxing clubs and boxers?

Neither INSIDE THE GAMES nor AIBA appear to have announced the details to date.

THIS RAISES THE QUESTION WHY?

Surely INSIDE THE GAMES has raised these questions with AIBA/WSB?

If not why not?

For the sake of safety we do not recommend anyone should hold their breath while waiting for the details to be revealed.

Surely, as an official regular news outlet for AIBA, INSIDE THE GAMES has the details on why AIBA has failed to sue the BBC for defamation and the full details of the sale of ABA to China?

It will not breach the Official Secrets Act for INSIDE THE GAMES, or any other that has the details to reveal them.

What INSDE THE GAME has reported is AIBA will address the behaviour and caustic language used by Irish boxer following upon Mick Conlan’s controversial ‘win’ in the Olympic quarter- final was deemed to be a loss to Vladimir Nikitin, which only the the ringside judges, probably, outside of the corner, family and close friends of Vladimir, were convinced, Mick Conlan had clearly WON!

So much so, even INSIDE THE GAMES describes the win by Vladimir Nikitin over Mick Conlan as ‘dubious.’It was't the win ,which was' dubious' but the decision given against irishman Mick Conlan



Caustic language in amateur boxing is never acceptable but it is less important to serious allegations of crooked decisions where ever they arise.

Inside The Games also reports: “The subsequent findings that Conlan and Steven Donnelly had placed small bets on bouts that took place at the Rio Olympic Games.

Perhaps, Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan might consider advising AIBA and INSIDE THEGAMES most Irish people tend to gamble on almost anything, which has, at least, two possible results from which to choose.

Bookmaker Paddy Power, and others, will confirm this to be true.

To even imply the placing of small bets by an AIBA competitor is cause for concern is nonsense; especially when compared to AIBA failing to take into a Court-of-Law the allegation by BBC there was a US$10 million bribe accepted by WSB. ~