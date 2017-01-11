BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

JUST WHEN IT APPEARED WE HAD HEARD IT ALL ON THE DRUG TESTING FIASCO IN SPORT THERE COMES THE VIEW OF ELLIS CASHMORE, PROFESSOR OF SOCIOLOGY AND A SPORTS EXPERT AT THE UK ASTON UNIVERSITY.

For some time very large question marks have been raised on the reliability WITH REGARD TO THE OVERALL RESULTS OF WADA (World Anti-doping Agency) AND THE MUCH HERALDED McLENNAN REPORT, WHICH HAS BEEN GIVEN BEEN GIVEN WORLDWIDE PUBLICITY.

The purpose of drug testing in sport is to detect drug cheating athletes hailing from all countries around the World. A reasonable policy.

However, it would appear according to WADA and the supporting Mclennan Report the ‘World’ of athletes using illicit drug users is, virtually locked in the singular USSR - Union of Soviet Republics.

Elsewhere, if you continue to believe the fiction in sport, drug, outside of the cheating athletes in the USSR 'World, ' drug cheating athletets reside in puffs of clouds in tiny islands despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

There is evidence in the public domain illicit drugs have been used by multi winners of Olympic Gold Medal from many leading countries including the UK.

These medal winners were privately allowed to use performance drugs providing the drugs were being taken to combat a personal disease of the athlete.

WADA AND THE AUTHOR OF THE McLENNAN REPORT WERE AWARE OF THIS DICHOTOMY?



WHY WAS THIS IMPORTANT FACTOR NOT REVEALED BY A SPECIAL OFFICIAL REPORT?



Priority use of a recommended drug, or drugs, to safeguard the health of a sports person has to be given priority.

However, this should necessitate in a fair society to be revealed to an above reproach Medical Authority to adjudicate on the advantage the use of the drug would likely give to a person in athletic competitions.

Unfortunately, if the Medical Authority decided the use of the drug would give a decided advantage to an individual athlete, as harsh as it may appear, the athlete, or athletes, should not be allowed to compete in tournaments.

Had this obvious rule been applied the crooked doctor who accrued tens of thousands of pounds supplying certain athletes with an illegal substance under the pretex it was to combat a disease, which the athlete did not have.

Canadian Richard Pound, centre, Chairman of WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) IndependentCom.between members of IC Richard McLaren, left, and Gunter Younger, right.

TOTALLY PERPLEXING QUESTION DID THE WADA DRUG TESTS REVEAL THIS ANACHRONISM AND IF THEY DID NOT, THE QUESTIONS IS WHY NOT?

HOWEVER, THE FOR THE DRUG TESTS TO FAIL TO DETECT THE ILLICIT DRUGS RAISES THE QUESTION:

a:) WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF WADA?

b:) WHAT IS THE REASON THE McLENNAN REPORT ON DRUGS IN SPORT FAILED TO EXPOSE THESE DILEMMAS?

Boxing Action has nothing but contempt for the blanket banning of innocent Russian Paraplegics in the Olympic Gamwe; in fact just ONE banned innocent is one too many.

WHAT SORT OF JUSTICE SYSTEM iS RESPONSISIBLE FOR THIS GROSS INJUSTICE?

It is contemptible and beyond polite words for just one innocent Paraplegic athlete to be banned for using using an illegal substance he did not use.

It is the view of BoxingAction those responsible for imposing such an outrage on body impaired people are unfit for purpose and unwanted in sport. It makes a mockery of the true meaning of sport

RT: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced: “271 athletes will form the team entered by the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) from the original entry list of 389 athletes - less than 24 hours before the opening ceremony of The Games.”

Professor Ellis Cashmore: "Well, for the athletes that do take part, it can hardly be an ideal preparation for them because up to today – that is, 24 hours before the Games commence – they would not have known for sure whether they would be able to compete.

"So psychologically they would be extremely disturbed, but I suppose they will also be grateful that they have a chance at winning a medal of some description.

“I imagine they’re breathing relief at the moment.”

RT comment: "The IOC chief talked extensively about being fair to clean athletes. Do you think that stance will be broadly well received since there had been loud calls for a blanket ban in the media against the entire Russian team?Professor Cashmore: “The results of this story from Australia are very interesting and throw a completely new light on this whole case.

“The suggestion is that the McLaren Report, which was sponsored by WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency], was very lax in its identification of who was taking dope and who wasn’t and misidentified some athletes.

“This was later compounded by the fact that much of the conclusions were misinterpreted and further compounded by the fact that the timing of it was so late that in practical terms the IOC couldn’t react to it in a positive way.

“So it would appear – if we’re trying to trace the culpable agent in all this – it would seem to be WADA would appear to have fallen down on its duty, which is to catch cheating athletes; catch athletes who take dope. It hasn’t done that. Instead, it relied on the word of a whistleblower, an informant, and its investigation really proceeded from the words of an informant, not from a dope test.”

The statements by Professor Cashmore are so important and vital to sport.

UK GOVERNMENT STATEMENT: There is "no obvious" link between tough laws and levels of illegal drug use, a government report has found.



If only to show good faith WADA should pay their share of the cost of an independently appointed qualified investigative committee under the Chairmanship of a retired High Court Judge to decide on the value, fairness, quality and reliability of the WADA drug testing system in sport.

The full cost should be shared by WADA; the governing bodies: IAAF; IOC with contribution by any sports Federation that on their own volition chose WADA to undertake drug testing. ~

