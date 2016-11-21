BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

W HEN JUDY PLAYED A DIFFERENT TUNE TO PUNCH

WHEN SERGEY KOVALEV AWOKE YESTERDAY (SUNDAY) MORNING HE WAS A FORMER UNDEFEATED WORLD CHAMPION.

WHEN ANDRE WARD AWOKE YESERDAY MORNING (SUNDAY() HE WAS THE WORLD IBF; WBA AND WBO BOXING CHAMPION.

BUT NOT DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.



FORMER CHAMP SERGEY AWOKE ONSUNDAYMORNING KNOWING US$2 MILLION, LESS COMMISSIONS, EXPENSES, TAX, HAD BEEN CREDITED TO HIS BANK ACCOUNT.

THE NEW CHAMPION ANDRE WARD AWOKE ON SUNDA MORNING (SUNDAY) KNOWING US $5 MILLION, LESS COMMISSIONS, EXPENSES, TAX, HAD BEEN CREDITED TO HIS BANK ACCOUNT!

PUNCH: "Pardon, me but Sergey entered the ring as champion and Andre was the challenger."



JUDY:" Correct!"



PUNCH: ""But it means the champion lost twice in the one championship fight.

JUDY: "That's taking a biased attitude! "



PUNCH: "We now know why President Trump wants better deals for America. Sergey is represented by an American Management Company,".

JUDY: "re you a mysoginist?"



PUNCH: "No. Perhaps, the calculator that divided the purse money for Both boxers was faulty or naughty?"

JUDY:" Maybe?"

PUNCH; "But had the Kovalkev management refused the US$2 million offer it would likely have gone to purse offers and the champion would have GAINED the greater percentage of the purse by a 60-40% division!"



JUDY: "Ahh... yes, that could be a biased view; but at least the three male ringside judges all shared the same decision - one point separated the winner from the loser by each judge."

PUNCH: "Too true! A remarkable coincidence. What are the betting odds on this happening and was it the same point in the same round given by each judge?"

JUDY: Who cares? The guarantee is none of the ringside judges was among those who banned Russian Paraplegics from competing in the Rio Olympic Games.

PUNCH: "Are you sure?"

JUDY: "Of course.. I’m … sure, I think? Whatever, it points that count!"



PUNCH: "Perhaps, in the return the loser will be the winner and gain a bigger slice of the purse."

JUDY:: "Maybe? Maybe if the three ringside judges had decided the winner between Hillary and Donald the result might have been different."

PUNCH : "No, no chance! the Clinton foundation gains nothing from boxing."

JUDY: "That might be yesterday’s news!"

PUNCH: "NO! They don’t call boxing ‘The Sweet Science’ for nothing!" ~

====================================================



SUMMARY OF SERGEY KOVALEV versus ANDRE WARD WORLD TITLE FIGHT.



SKY SPORTS PULLED NO PUNCHES WHEN IT COMMENTED ON THE WARD – KOVALEV WBA, IBF AND WBO WORLD TITLE FIGHT: “IT’S THE WRONG DECISION. RUSSIAN KOVALEV, ON TOP FOR THE FIRST HALF BEING AWARDED JUST ONE OF THE LAST SIX ROUNDS ON A SOLITARY CARD, TITLE FIGHT.

In English with a Russian accent Sergey said, “I don’t want to say my opinion, so the people are the witnesses here and everybody saw what happened. I made the best shape for this fight since I was 11 years old. It was the [most important] fight of all my life and really I am disappointed with the judges’ decision."

He is not alone.



Sergey continued: “He got a few rounds. I am agreeing with that, it’s not the full fight and controlled all the rounds. I lost maybe three rounds in all the fight. Of course, I want a rematch. And I will kick his a***. I just wanted to show boxing I am good boxer and fight rounds – not small rounds.”

He later added: “I am the guest here in the USA… he’s a local and all the judges [Glenn Trowbridge, John McKaie and Burt Clements] were from the USA. I agree they support a boxer but be honest, this is a sport – don’t make it politics. I won this fight and everybody agreed.”

It is certainly true Sergey is not alone in his hard hitting comments !

Ms. Kathy Duva of Main Events, the management Company, made no known comment on why the three ringside were all American citizens with USA passports to prove it, when it would not have been unusual for the judges in boxing to be from nations united.

Nevertheless, Ms. Duva wanted it to be made clear Main Events would invoke the contractual clause for a rematch and Main Events is 100% committed to exercise their rights contained in this clause and seek for an immediate rematch next year, 2017.

Is there also a clause in the contract the challenger has to be paid the larger purse? ~