BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL (BBBofC) FULLY DESERVE COMPLIMENTING ON THEIR DECISION TO ACT AND HOLD A FULL INQUIRY INTO THE REASON WHY BBBOof C LICENCEES ALLOWED BOXER NICKY BLACKWELL, WHO WAS RECENTLY TREATED IN HOSPITAL FOR CONCUSSION THAT REQUIRED INDUCED COMA MEDICAL TREATMENT FOLLOWING A BOXING CONTEST, WAS ALLOWED VERY RECENTLY TO SPAR ALBEIT IN A GYM.

This monstrous and dangeous risk, revealed by the Daily Telegraph, is totally without good sense and compassion. It leaves no doubt the people guilty of such dangerous recklessness are totally unfit to hold any form of boxing licence.

Whatever serious punishment the BBBofC might impose upon those responsible for this outrage, BoxingAction will fully support. ~