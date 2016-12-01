BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

ALL THAT WAS MISSING AT YESTERDAYS’ MEDIA CONFERENCE OPENING INTRODUCTION WAS THE IMMACULATE MICHAEL BUFFER AND HIS FAMED FIGHTING CRY OF “LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE,” WHEN DAVID HAYE, VERBALLY SQUARED-UP TO PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN AND ACCUSED EDDIE OF COMMITTING THE OFFENCE OF ‘WHISTLE BLOWNG’ WITHOUT GOOD REASON ON THE BUSINESS CONFIDENTIAL DETAILS, WHICH HAVE TAKEN PLACE BETWEEN DAVID AND EDDIE.

UNDERSTANDABLY DAVID PREFERS TO KEEP THE BUSINESS SECTION OF HIS FORTHCOMING WORLD CRUISERWEIGHT FIGHT WITH TONY BELLEW WITHIN THE REALMS OF PERSONAL CONFIDENTIALITY, WHICH IS UNDERSTANDABLE.

According to David, Promoter Eddie agreed to this condition but he abused the verbal agreement and Davod says he was forced to remind Eddie to keep a still tongue and respect the agreement he claims they had agreed.

This caused David Haye to questioned Eddie Hearn’s standing as a businessman/boxing promoter after working with him to secure the World title clash with Tony Bellew.

Haye and Bellew have been involved in a war of words ever since the latter won the World cruiserweight title in May and last week it was confirmed Bellew will move up to fight Haye in March 2017.

David Haye took aim at Eddie Hearn during a heated press conference yesterday and later claimed he had to remind Eddie to keep quiet about their negotiations.

“I always keep my business matters close to my chest. I know Eddie likes to tell you how negotiations are going, I’ve never known someone to speak about things so much,” he said.

“Look at the Klitschko-Joshua fight, it was on then it was off – it was never on, it was never signed.

So when you say it’s not happening everyone gets disappointed. That’s why I said to Eddie Hearn before this fight (with Tony Bellew) 'to shut-up,' and don’t tell anybody you’re negotiating with me,’ because I didn’t want people to start nosing around.

You do the deal, sign the deal, then you announce it, that’s how boxing works. If forced to do that, he physically, legally couldn’t do it.”

It is quite obvious, according to David, Hearn Junior has yet to learn from his Father, Barry, a former accountant, that certain business matters are best kept confidential and the arbiter of this decision has to be one, or more, of the people involved in the business negotiations.

Though the announcement of the fight was not wholly unexpected given the animosity between Haye and Bellew, there were certainly no real indications that the fight was close to being made before it was confirmed last week.

At yesterday’s media conference Eddie Hearn was the centre speaker on the centre stage table and the usual practice of inviting members of the media invited to ask questions and make comments, when suddenly it erupted as David Haye pulled no verbal punches and he lashed-out at Eddie Hearn and accused him of promise breaking.

The straight talking David Haye had become annoyed that a mutual agreements, which David says bound both boxer/promoter Haye and promoter Hearn, agreed to, and related to by the joint promotion if the promoters of the Haye – Bellew fight, agree.

David agrees there are no long standing complaints against Eddie Hearn but for the Bellew fight David claims he had become frustrated at the repeated breaches by Eddie of their agreement to confine the boxing talk to the fight and its outcome.

According to David, Eddie could not resist the self-promoting conduct of his co-promoter.

“It doesn’t go back, we’ve never had any altercations in the past it just gets to a point,” David offered by way of explanation.

He continued and said “Sky Sports’ head of Boxing] Adam Smith should have been conducting the press conference, he’s the broadcaster, whereas Eddie is just a promoter like me. We’re co-promoting this [fight]; I’m technically more of the promoter than he is. So, it’s like me taking the mike and asking Eddie the questions. Why does he feel it’s his duty to start interviewing everyone?

It’s just his ego. He can’t help it but he wants to be the centre of attention, he wants to talk for his fighters.

Speaking directly to his co-promoter Eddie, David said, “It’s not about you, Eddie, it’s about your fighters. It’s not the Eddie Hearn show.”

David Haye also gave an insight into the negotiations related to the fight with Tony Bellew and he was adamant the stipulations he and his team agreed with Team Hearn were not to be debated and these conditions were accepted.

As Tony Bellew was making his debut as a heavyweight, David said he had offered to make concessions for the fight, such as allowing it to be made at a ‘catch weight.’

“He [Eddie Hearn] didn’t care about gloves, he didn’t care about ring size, he didn’t care about tickets, the only thing he put his foot down on was ‘Can we announce it as Eddie Hearn and Haymaker.’ What difference does that make? Who gives a s***?” said the Five Star rated heavyweight David Haye.

“He’s there to negotiate the best deal, we would have conceded on a lot of things but there was no argument whatsoever. He didn’t even say ‘how about we make the fight under 215lbs?’ Just to make sure I’m not too big. He never said a word. He never even mentioned ‘do you think you could make it under this weight?’ Which, I probably could have done anyway. It would be something else to psychologically give his fighter a boost.

“All he’s focused on his himself and promoting himself and on fight night he’ll get a rude awakening about what is world class and what isn’t, particularly if he puts his boy Anthony Joshua in the ring with me. He’s strategically manoeuvred him away from danger and there’s no one more dangerous than myself. If he’s one day brave enough to do that. Once Sky sees the numbers Sky will say ‘Eddie, free up your boy.’”

By way of reply Eddie Hearn said, “I’m the licensed promoter, so it’s our show.”

“All those things we had to concede, we checked with Tony first. He couldn’t care less. ‘Tony, you’ve got to walk first [from the dressing room].’ ‘Fine, don’t care.’ You’ve got to be in the red corner, you’ve got second choice of changing room – he doesn’t care. So that was very easy. Once we sorted out the financials it was a very easy fight to make. What Haye can’t stand is that he can’t make all the decisions. But that’s how it’s got to be.”

Comments which, are not exactly diplomacy at its best and are guaranteed to fail to gain a candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize!”

If a joint promotion is contractually agreed and cast into a legal document surely the terms of the agreement take precedence. David Haye has a boxing promotion organisation, so there would be no impediment for his organisation to gain a licence for the Haye vs. Bellew contest, if it was so needed.

Eddie Hearn is not without an allegation that his co-promoter David Haye tried to secure a fight with Tony Bellew behind Eddie’s back.

With a contractual obligation to Eddie Hearn it is difficult to understand why David Haye would try to succeed with this form of cheating?

Eddie H. continued: “It kills him that I’m involved with this show, that I’m promoting it. He tried numerous times to get in with Bellew behind my back, ‘we don’t need Eddie’ but Tony was saying ‘yeah we do.’

“He [David] likes to be in control, he likes to make all the decisions but he can’t do that. He whored himself out to all the broadcasters, all the promoters and he came back to where the money is – and that’s why he’s fighting – MONEY! Forget ‘I want to be WBA champion, I want to be WBO champion,’ he was looking for the fight that makes the most money and at the moment, that’s Tony Bellew.

“Bellew, he of course wants the payday, he’s getting paid very well, but he also wants to win. That’s all that matters to him, especially after the press conference.”

In calmer conditions one is beholden to ask: “Is all this nonsense necessary? It would be a fool of a pro’ boxer who was not concerned with the Purse money.

Eddie Hearn has done very well to establish Matchroom as the lead boxing promoter in the UK but this was possible because his Father, Barry set-up a first class relationship with SKY Sport when Eddie was at school and this has continued to the present day,

Former accountant Barry bases his business dealings in sport on figures not personal invectives. He must be wincing at every unnecessary vituperation uttered by his son, Eddie

It s likely, Eddie has learnt much from his Father. He obviously needs to gain further lessons from his Dad on diplomacy.

David Haye has proved to be astute in in gaining the money he has earned from boxing and he has not guessed or depended upon City of London stock market tipsters who with false advice makes th City of London a casino and this outright gambling makes many rich people in the City of London very much richer.

Wisely, David he has had the benefit of a wise, wealthy and very shrewd personal friend/adviser and the Haye considerable boxing earnings have multiplied and will gain further better financial interest as his business interests expand.



It would be wise for other high earning boxers to follow the David Haye successful business route. However, care has to be taken with all financial advice and investments. It is trecommended to proceed slowly, carefully and gamble with WINNINGS - NOT SAVINGS. ~

