BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE PARODY OF PRO’ BOXING HAVING THE OPTION OF 0VER 200 HUNDRED LEGITIMATE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SANCTIONNG AUTHORITIES WAS NEVER A JOKE AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SERIOUS DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN.

ON FRIDAY NIGHT DISASTER CAME CLOSE TO HAPPENING.

THERE IS SENSE AND THERE IS NONSENSE?

INTO WHICH CATEGORY WOULD YOU PUT THE FOLLOWING IBO WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP CONTEST?

In the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, Emmanuel Tagoe (Ghana )beat 43-year old Mzonke Fana 29-year-old (South Africa) for the vacant IBO World Lightweight World Championship.

This iIBOspurious World Championship contest was between the 19th rated IBO lightweight - Emmanuel Tagoe and late substituteMzonke Fana, who is rated as low down as No. 35.

So, we had a World Lightweight Championship, presumably authorised by the Ghanian boxing licensing authority, between two boxers rated and sanctioned by the IBO authority at 19th and 35th.

Mockery comes in many shapes and sizes – none worse than this fiction imposed upon boxing fans.

Anything goes maybe accepted in Showbiz but is very dangerous in a reality sport, the like of which is boxing

The report received by BOXINGACTION details the match scoring by the ringside judges as 120-107; 120-106 twice, in favour of Emmanuel.

29-year old Emanuel Tagoe floored Mzonke Fana twice in the first round.

Thereafter it was a battle to survive by 43year old Mzonke Fana, a twice IBF Junior Lightweight World Champion with an astonishing dismal record of: 38-11-16 in 22 years as a pro’ boxer, an average of less than two fights for each years he has been licensed to box.

The 29-year-old Tagoe, whose only loss was in his first pro’ fight. His record is: 27-1-13; he floored the 43-year-old Fana, twice in the first round.

Calling upon his 22 years experience as a pro’ boxer the ageing Fana, a former two-time IBF junior lightweight champion, managed to survive the one-sided event for the full 12 rounds.

This honest attempt by Mzonke Fana to earn his purse money could have ended in disaster. At the end of the 12th round when he returned to his corner Mzonke collapsed and immediate urgent ringside medical assistance was required.

The stricken Mzonke was sufficiently revived to be taken by ambulance, with its siren blaring, to hospital.

It was never a ‘fight’ in the true sense of the word.

The younger and stronger Tagoe, whose only loss came in his first fight, controlled the action throughout and it was always a matter of survival for the South African.

Fana collapsed just after the final bell; doctors at ringside managed to revive him before he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

THE FATHE R OF MODERN BOXING:



BoxingAction makes no apology for repeating boxing is not rated in the 10 World most dangerous sports. This superb achievement is solely due to changes made within modern day boxing by the late WBC President Dr. Jose Sulaiman.

This forward thinking Father of pro’ boxing listened to advice, which detailed the architecture of professional boxing was out of place in a modern society and changes were desperately needed.

Others ignored the demand of progress and kept their heads in the sand.

In addition to the bequests he made to make boxing safer he further ordered for a donation of US$1 million to be given to UCLA to allow the highest quality of medical research into boxing injuries to be undertaken.

The other essential important changes he made happen include :

a) Championship contests were reduced from 15 rounds to 12.

b) The thumb section of a boxing glove was made safe from illicit use.

c) A charity for boxers down on their luck was set-up with its finances safe with a US Government recognised charity administration.

These and so many more improvements have silenced the anti-boxing brigade determination to ban boxing.

Boxing is a hardy sport/business but without the innovative changes declared by the late WBC President Jose Sulaiman and adopted, boxing would have struggled to survive in this modern World.

The ludicrous 200+ plus world boxing legitimate sanctioning authorities places boxing in serious danger boxing of once again becoming a punch bag for the Anti-Boxing Brigade.

NO BETTER EXAMPLE IS THE RIDICULOUS AND DANGEROUS IBO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ‘FIGHT’ BETWEEN EMMANUEL TAGOE AND MAZNKE FANA. ~

Full Record On Both Boxers Is Available On;