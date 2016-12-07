BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

OUTRAGEOUS MELEE AT WHITE-CHISORA MEDIA CONFERENCE. BBBofC HAS TO CONSIDER PUNITIVE PUNISHMENT.



===============================================



DIGNITY CANNOT BE BOUGHT - IT IS A PRICELESS HUMAN TREASURE CONT'D



FLOYD MAYWEATHER IS CURRENTLY HUGGING THE HEADLINES ...



... WITH A COPY OF HIS UNCASHED $100 MILLION PAY CHQUE FROM HIS BOXING NON EVENT AGAINST MANNY PACQUIAO.

FLOYD WAS BORN INTO A BOXING PRINCIPALITY AND HE HAS PROVEN TO BE A MASTER IN THE ART OF THE SWEET SCIENCE. FOR THIS HE DESERVES NOTHING BUT PRAISE.

HOWEVER, DUE THE COLOUR OF HIS SKIN WITH WHICH HE WAS BORN, HE HAS AN ADDED RESPONSIBILITY TO AVOID LOADING THE VERBAL GUNS OF RACISTS.

THERE IS THE PRACTICAL TRUTHFUL RECITATION LEARNT IN JUVENILE DAYS OF, “STICKS AND STONES MAY BREAK MY BONES, BUT NAMES WILL NEVER HURT ME.”

IT WAS DESIGNED MAINLY FOR CHILDREN BUT IT ALSO APPLIES TO ADULT RACISTS AND OTHER VERBAL BULLIES.

The weapon to defeat these remnants from fading past dark eras, is not money alone, that maketh a Man (human being,) but the feature character weapon, which is the mighty and all powerful word of DIGNITY.

When you add the word RESPECT you truly have the Person of All Seasons.

The classic historical legend who used these two unbeatable weapons, which money cannot buy, was Mahatma Ghandi. This brown, scrawny person clad only in a loin cloth, became a giant of a man as he stood penniless, but peerless on the pedestal of the World stage.

Floyd Mayweather, the boxer, is a person born with championship boxing in his genes. However, genes alone do not a champion boxer make.

There has to be dedication and hard work, and when friends go out at night full of high spirits, the dedicated boxer has to be early to bed and early to rise; ready for the morrow and the daily workouts.

This arduous routine goes for weeks on end plus the physical rigours of sweat and toil added to legal physical hurt.

Due to good fortune the special boxing gifts of Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been well guided and commercially exploited by good management. It is this essential asset that has enabled Floyd Jr., to amass his great financial fortune.

Superstar boxers ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson; Mike Tyson and so many more boxers, and other sporting stars, were less fortunate and were taken through financial minefields, resulting in their money being exploded part of the management vanishing act.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., should not forget while his financial fortune continues to enlarge, there are people living in degradation. Therefore, it is beholden upon those fortunate to be wealthy to avoid making worse the plight of the less unfortunate people.

It may appear to be humorous to Floyd Jr. to use his considerable wealth to encourage respect for him. The opposite is the truth; by flaunting wealth contempt is created.

The truly wise and rich person is the one who has used his wealth to bring happiness to others, while at the same time adding to his amplitude. ~



Are you listening, Floyd? ~