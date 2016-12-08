BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THIS WEEK SPEAKING ON THE OPIE RADIO SHOW THE HOPKIN'S VIEW 0N WHY HE BELIEVES AMATEUR BOXING IN THE US HAS BEEN HIT IN RECENT TIMES DESPITE THE US DOING RELATIVELY WELL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A WHILE AT THE RECENT 2016 GAMES.

IN THE SIXTIES OR THE SEVENTIES, DEFINITELY IN THE EIGHTIES, YOU HAD THE GHETTO. YOU HAD GYMS AT EVERY CORNER. YOU HAD THE POW CLUB, YOU HAD THE AU, YOU HAD INNER CITY. WHEN I STARTED AT NINE YEARS OLD, COULD WALK TO ANY CORNER GO IN THE GYM AND BOX.

We used to fight.We used to go to Ohio State fair to fight in little tournaments to qualify to even go to the Olympic trials.

So when you take the fast money, the crack cocaine, the drugs in the 80s and 90s the young kid is saying, - that’s 15 and 13 years old - why the hell should I go with the hopes of boxing whether I got a gold medal or not and I can make hundreds of thousands of dollars with a kilo of dope? Why would I go train and sacrifice?



So, we lose a lot of inner city and a lot of kids through that.”

BOXINGACTION SUPPORTS WHOLEHEARTEDLY THE WISE ADVICE OF BERNARD WHO HAS BEEN THERE; SEEN IT WITH HIS OWN EYES; EXPERIENCED IT; WAS ABLE TO CHANGE HIS LLIFESTYLE THANKS TO BOXING, AND HAS REAPED THE HARVEST OF SUCCESS.

Bernard Hopkin had the choice and chose wisely. Today, he has the value of success of wealth plus TRUE RRESPECT.

They don’t want to put the sacrifice in, the blood , the tears and the sweat." .

For youngsters in this modern day highly competitive World, sport, particularly amateur boxing has important extra value of beg a lighthouse on a foggy day and for those with a set mind and the necessary boxing talent there is hope.

There is the illusion by youngsters operating as mules delivering/selling illicit drugs is as refined and as intellectual as the mind of a donkey.

The Voice of Wisdom by Bernard Hopkin is due to graduating from the University of Life, which is a value available to all people, from all walks of life with foresight

There should be no doubt; Bernard gained his degree from the Uni of Life the hard way, which is by practical experience experienceHis His voice on the value of amateur boxing only adds to the practical respect he has earned in, and outside, the time he first stepped into a boxing ring to make his challenge to reach the Everest high pinnacle as a true World champion.

In a month’s time Bernard will be 52 years of age, just 13 years away from being eligible for a national pension and a time for deliberation.

In the combat sport of boxing if you stand too long in the one place inside a boxing ring there is the danger of being tagged by a sucker punch and dreams are replaced by a nightmare.

Even for streetwise people like Bernard the obvious often becomes clouded; courage and memories replace the factual danger of taking for granted Mother Nature.

The good lady does not allow this; she decides what is fair and is usually firm. Her time structure is cast in stone. She allows latitude but for those who choose to ignore her warning, the result could be disastrous.

Bernard often won his fights in the square ring by beating his opponents to the punch. There will never be a time when Mother Nature will lose when she calls upon Father Time to act, even for the hardiest of human beings. To challenge the validity of this pronouncement will have but one ending and it will not be a winning one.

Please, Bernard, on this occasion stop throwing the dice, accept the evidence and enjoy the good life. ­

Bernard is due to return to the ring this month. THIS HAS TO BE HIS SWAN SONG! ~

