BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

WITH NO LOSS OF TIME THE BBBOFC HAS ACTED AND THE VILLAIN OF THE RECENT RIOTING, DERECK CHISORA HAS RECEIVED PUNISHMENT DEVOID OF POLITICS AND FULLY IN KEEPING WITH THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE GROSS VIOLENT MISCONDUCT.

The addition decisions to a serious fine of £25.000 and the placing of his licence to box on a two year period of probation, plus the withdrawal of recognition of the title fight as the British Heavyweight Championship originally given to the contest between Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte, was a judgement equal to a High Court standard

The full details of the BBBofC judgment are herewith set-out:

The British Boxing Board of Control held disciplinary proceedings against Dereck Chisora in respect of his conduct at the Press Conference on the 7th December 2016.

At the commencement of the hearing Mr. Chisora admitted that his conduct amounted to misconduct and brought the Sport of boxing into disrepute.

The Board considered the matter with great care and concern. Mr. Chisora’s previous record, which is not good, was considered, as was a letter written to him, his opponent Dillian Whyte, his manager and the promoters by the General Secretary of the Board, dated the 16th November 2016, warning them that they should not misbehave and bring the Sport of boxing into disrepute prior to the contest.

Having viewed and listened to a recording of what occurred the Board concluded that Mr. Chisora’s behaviour fell far short of that expected from a licensed boxer. Indeed his behaviour was wholly unacceptable and deserving of condign punishment.

In the result the Board has decided to impose the following sanctions upon Mr. Chisora:

1. Suspend his licence for a period of two years, suspended for two years;



2. Withdrawal by the Board of its approval for the contest with Dillian Whyte to be for the British Heavyweight Championship;



3. Fine him the sum of £25,000.00p, such sum to be paid from his purse within seven days; Order him to pay £5,000.00p towards the costs of the hearing, such sum to be paid from his purse within seven days. ~