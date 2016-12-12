BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE CRUS HING DEFEAT BY ANTHONY JOSHUA OF ERIC MOLINA PROBABLY SURPRISED NO ONE.

THE WIN SEALED THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT BETWEEN ANTHONYJOSHU AND FORMER WORLD CHAMPION WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO.

At this stage of Wladimir's world championship career it will be the side factors to the actual boxing - like age, injury susceptibility and ring rust, which will be in doubt to and the main reason to separate him from being declared the winner.



None of these handicaps apply to 27-year-old Anthony Joshua; he is the current IBF World champion and yesterday evening (SaturdAY)NB he destructed Eric Molina.

Boxing expert David Haye told Sky Sports Box Office: "The only thing I worry about is the lack of punch volume from Wladimir Klitschko in his last fight," "When he needed to let his hands go, he put his foot down and there was no gas in the tank. I'm not sure if he still has it?

"I think this is the perfect fight for Anthony Joshua. I think it is the perfect time for him to beat Wladimir Klitschko, who still is a massive name in the division. I believe Joshua is too young, too fresh, and he's on too much good for

"You can only go by current form and in the last fight he [Klitschko] had against Tyson Fury, he refused to let his hands go. He couldn't pull the trigger.

"By the time the fight happens, he will be 41 years of age, and he will have been pretty much 18 months out of the ring.

"It's a terrible preparation to fight someone so young and someone who has been fighting so regularly."

MOLIMA PHOTO BY LAWRENCE LUSTIG (MATCHROOM.)