BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

PROMOTER RYABINSKI STATES "The new doping test of the Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, taken May 17, 2016, showed no traces of Meldonium. This was reported today by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) with reference to the results of analyses conducted by a laboratory in Los Angeles authorised by WADA.

"The sample taken a week earlier also lacked traces of Meldonium. Thus, only one of Povetkin's six samples revealed extremely low concentrations of the prohibited drug.

"The new result proves that the positive sample in April was a residual effect of Mildronat taken last year. If the drug was taken in the period between April 11 and 27, traces would also have been found in the latest tests.

It is very, very strange. The latest drug test report astonishingly only surfaced hours before the fight was due to take place. If someone is able justify this weird situation then he has great future writing fiction books.

Saturday December 17th. Report from Yekaterinburgh, Russia.

Alexander Povetkin (Russia) took only 6 rounds before scoring a six round KO over Johann Duhaupas (France) in a non World title fight scheduled for 10 rounds,

Johann Duhapas was the substitute opponent miraculously contracted by promoter Andrei Ryabinsky with just hours before the doors were to open of the arena where the fight was due to be staged

Earlier on Saturday, a report came ahead of Povetkin’s fight with Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title that the Russian boxer had tested positive for a banned substance. His blood sample dated December 6 contained Ostarine.

Boxer Stiverne bowed out of the fight and the promoter Andrei Ryabinsky did a remarkable feat in managing to find French heavyweight boxer Johann Duhaupas and, obviousy, made him an offer he could not refuse to fight Alexander Povetkin.

Surely ths is unprecedented:the details of a failed drug test being receiveda boxer hours away from fighting for a World heavywweigh title just hour before a World championship



Russian and all fight fans demand to know the reason for this astonishifg situation!

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It is said to reinforce endurance, similar to anabolic steroids..

