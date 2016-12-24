BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE STAND-ALONE ALONE STANCE BY BOXINGACTION ON THE ALMIGHTY CONCLUSIONS BY THE VERY EXPENSIVE ANDWIDELY USED MAJOR DRUG TESTING COMPANIES HAS BEEN PROVEN TO BE SERIOUSLY FLAWED AND INACCURATE – WORSE, IF AT ANY TIME JUST ONE INNOCENT PERSON IS WRONGFULLY PUNISHED IT IS ALWAYS SHAMEFUL.

The use in boxing of banned substance is both dangerous to all athletes foolish enough to use them and is cheating.The appointed drug testing companies shamefully showed they have hearts of stone by imposing a blanket ban on all Russian Paralympics athletes; it was based on allegations some competitors failed drug tests.If it had been proven beyond all reasonable doubt a Paralympics athlete was a cheating drug user then, of course, he/she had to be bannedHowever to impose a blanket ban on all Russian Paralympics athletes reeks of vindictive political bias that is sickening beyond words.

All Olympic athletes have to make pwesonal demanding sacrifices.

However, Paralympics have to climb even higher mountains, ford raging rougher rivers and impose upon their depleted body’s heavy duty demands that come in all strengths and sizes.

Their ability, resourcefulness and courage go way beyond normal dedication.

If a black, brown, non white Asian, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, drug cheat tested positive before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games would the drug testing masters be allowed to ban all other such people?

If they did the drug testers making such an unlawful decision would be sent to prison, and rightly so.

To be allowed to unjustly ban just ONE innocent Paralympics athlete is an outrage of the worst kind. To place a blanket ban on all Paralympics athletes from one country brings shame on every politician who failed to object to this very serious injustice.

As BoxingAction has in the past declared the drug testing systems to reveal drug cheats are seriously flawed. There is now overwhelming evidence to prove this claim.

The heavyweight boxer Steven Potemkin, another Russian, was involved in positive drug testing, which was eventually found to be flawed.

REMARKABLY IN THE MONTH OF MAY OF THIS YEAR, AND JUST BEFORE STIVERNE POVETKIN WAS DUE TO FIGHT WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER, IT WAS ANNOUNCED STIVERNE HAD TESTED POSITIVE AND THE BANNED SUBSTANCE MELDONIUM WAS REVEALED.

THE TITLE FIGHT WAS CANCELLED.

SENSATIONALLY STIVERNE POVETKIN LATER PROVED HE HAD TAKEN MELDONIUM BEFORE IT WAS ADDED TO THE LIST OF BANNED SUBSTANCES, AND BASAED UPON SUCH RIGHTFUL EVIDENCE, HE COMMITTED NO OFFENCE AND COULD NOT RIGHTLY BE DISQUALIFIED.

The foregoing and that which is to follow, is not fiction.

The evidence of the flawed system of drug testing athletes reveals it is not minor mistake, which are being made.

The cost in boxing means the boxers, promoter and all others employed in the promotion, including professional boxers competing in the support bouts

There were no winners – all involved are losers!

It might seem to be impossible to get worse but it does GET MUCH WORSE!

On December 6th of this year Steven was again tested.

This drug test taken from Steven Potvetkin proved positive, yet, No announcement was made.

However, just hours before Stiverne was due to fight in Moscow in a scheduled WBC World interim title fight against Haitian heavyweight Bermane Stiverne on December 17th, it was revealed the December 6th drug test taken on that day was alleged to be positive.

This WBC World title fight had to also be cancelled.

The reputation of Stiverne Povetkin was in tatters and he was scorned. World boxing was in chaos.

Then came the question: Why did the drug test announcement take eleven days to be put into the public domain? Quite rightly, suspicions were raised.

THE EXTREMELY WEALTHY PROMOTER ANDREI RYABINSKY, WITH NO PUNCHES PULLED, HAS UNDERSTANDINGLY ISSUED THE STATEMENT, "WE HAVE NEW OFFICIAL TESTS ON STIVERNE POVETKIN. THEY'RE CLEAN NOW.

THERE THEN CAME THE ADDED CHILLING STATEMENT: “OPPONENT WILDER AND OTHERS WILL BE APOLOGISING TO US - AND PAY.” ~