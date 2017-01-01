BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

ONCE AGAIN THE LUDICROUS SITUATION OF HAVING FOUR MAJOR WORLD BOXING ANCTIONING AUTHORITIES PLUS 200 MORE LEGAL WORLD BOXING SANCTIONING BODIES, IS CAUSE FOR SERIOUS DISSENSION WITHIN WORLD BOXING.

IT IS AN ACUTE NONSENSE SITUATION AND THE QUICKER SANITY IS RESTORED WITHIN PRO’ WORLD BOXING THE BETTER FOR BOXERS AND BOXING.

The latest cause of upheaval within World boxing brought about by the deliberate misuse of the word ‘CHAMPION’ is the attempt by former World champion Chris Eubank to play the World boxing sanctioning authority International Boxing Organisation (IBO) against the other World boxing sanctioning authorities.

THE SHOCKING MEDIA RELEASE BY CHRIS EUBANK Jr. MANAGEMENT HAS UNDERSTANDABLY ANGERED FRANK WARREN AND DEBASE BOXING.

It is difficult to understand who prepared the content. If it was made by a qualified lawyer then a change to a better legal mind is urgently recommended.

BoxingAction believes the media release was penned by a poseur pretending to be a qualified lawyer then the quicker he/she is exposed the better for Chris Eubank Jr. and boxing.

