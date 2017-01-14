BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

BBBofC FORCED TO BAN TWO LICENCE HOLDERS
- Details
- Category: Professional Boxing
- Created on 14 January 2017
|
BBC IMPOSES BAN ON TWO LICENCE HOLDER'S; BOXING SHOULD ALWAYS WELCOME WORTHY PEOPLE INTO THE BOXING PRO’ AND AMATEUR FAMILIES.
HOWEVER THE RECENT BAN IMPOSED UPON TWO BBBOFC LICENCE HOLDERS WAS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY AND JUST FOR BEHAVIOUR THAT WAS BOTH ASTONISHING AND DANGEROUS.
REGULATION 5.11 & 25
TRAINER/SECOND LIAM WILKINS & BOXER HASAN KARKARDI
Following a hearing before the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control on Wednesday, 11th January 2017 the following decisions have been made:-
1.Trainer/second Liam Wilkins:- The Stewards of the Board unanimously concluded that Mr. Wilkins conduct was detrimental to the interests of boxing in permitting Boxer Hasan Karkardi to spar with ex-licensed Boxer Nick Blackwell and in view of the seriousness thereof it is not in the interests or welfare of boxing for him to hold a trainers licence.
It follows that Mr. Wilkins licence is withdrawn.
2.Boxer Hasan Karkadi:- The Stewards unanimously concluded that Mr. Karkardi’s conduct in sparring with ex-Boxer Nick Blackwell was not in the interests of boxing and that his licence to box should be suspended for six months from the 11th January 2017.
ROBERT W. SMITH
General Secretary
BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL