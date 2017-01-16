BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE VALUE OF BOXING WHEN IT IS CORRECTLY PROJECTED IS EXEMPLIFIED BY THE AST0NSHING NEWS THE HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CONTEST FOR THE IBF, WBA DUAL WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLEs, THEADDED DECORATION OF THE IBO WORLD TITLE HAS BEEN ADDED.

The fight will break all UK records and this remarkable attendance record attendance for a boxing match will exceed by an astonishing 5,000, more 80,000 ticket buyers who were in attendance when Carl Froch (UK) retained his IBF super-middleweight world title against fellow countryman George Groves.

NO LESS THAN 85,000 TICKET BUYERS WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE AT WEMBLEY OPEN STADIUM WHEN WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO FIGHTS ANTHONY JOSHUA MBE TO REGAIN THE TITLES HE ONCE HELD

This is incontrovertible evidence if boxing World Championships titles were correctly described as being for a singular World Championship in each weight division and DID not to have at least four recognised ‘world’ titlists, plus 204 legitimate titlists, ludicrously, and wrongly, described, as ‘champions’ in the individual boxing weight division, boxing, would gain even greater popularity and respect..

BOXING, AND GENERAL SPORTS, FANS DO NOT WANT MULTI BOXING‘WORLD CHAMPIONS’ IN EACH WEIGHT, BUT THEY ARE BEING IGNORED.

CHAMPION is a singular word, which means it is also a misuse of the word to have more than one ‘world champion’ in each separate boxing weight division. Worse it is confusing to boxing and all other fans of general sports.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “The demand for tickets for Joshua vs Klitschko is phenomenal – this is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we Could have sold out Wembley twice over.

“We have put a request in to Brent Council, the Mayor’s office and TFL to increase the capacity by a further 5,000 tickets. We are confident of a positive answer and we will release further news shortly. Roll on April 29 2017 !”

SKY has the TV Rights. ~