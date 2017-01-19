BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

AS FORECAST BY BOXINGACTION THE SPORT/BUSNESS OF BOXING IS CONTINUING TO CREATE BIG INTEREST IN THE CONTINENT OF INDIA.

THE ASTUTE INDIAN PROMOTERS AND REGULATORS HAVE ALIGNED WITH THE WBC AND THE WORLD BOXING LEAGUE HAS BEEN GIVEN BIRTH.

BoxingAction has been advised each winner will receive an initial high value US100, 000 (5 million Bt in Indian currency.)

The first round ‘exiters’ will take home the minimum amount of not less than US$8,000.

The two forward thinking Indian promoters visited Police General Kovid Bhakdibhumi, President of the Asian Boxing Council and Vice President of the World Boxing Council, at the WBC Asia Headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday, to invite Thai boxers to compete in this major competition.

This was obviously given and the support of the WBC is now supporting this original boxing competition.

Worldwide there are new important dimensions being introduced on an almost daily occurrence. Sport, particularly, has to keep pace with new original concepts.

The Indian promoters have shown exemplary smart thinking; while India develops its own quality boxers in quantity numbers, they have extended the range of competitors to include other countries and thus the competition will commence with good quality boxers.

BoxingAction welcomes new dimensions in worldwide boxing and wishes the innovative World Boxing League every success. ~