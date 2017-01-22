BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THERE WILL BE NO SHORTAGEOF REPORTS ON LAST NIGHT’S BOXING ON THE ITV CHANNEL, SO BOXINGACTION.COM HAS DECIDED TO FOCUS ON THE RETURN TO BOXING OF ITV.

Last year BoxingAction offered ITV Sport the opportunity to bring boxing back to ITV.

The response from a senior person in ITV Sport was the channel had no intention to televise boxing and it was final.

Then it came to pass boxing the only known UK sport to have its own TV channel – BOXNATION was attracting the attention of viewers.

In opposition at that time was a minor but valuable good attempt by Channel 5 to keep boxing on TV, for free.

With SKY firmly established as the lead boxing and sports, in general, telecaster, BoxNation was a brave attempt to challenge boxing on national TV but its long term business value had certain questions to be answered, not least what if the Freeview TV Channels decided to return to telecasting boxing?

Remarkably, despite the upsurge of UK boxing talent, notably in the World heavyweight division; where the UK had the youngest and most talented heavyweight boxer in the World, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury; BBC; ITV and Channel 4 had, to all intents and purpose, outlawed boxing.

King’s have lost kingdoms for lesser mistakes.

THE PROPOSAL BY ITV IS TO MAKE BRITISH BOXING A FEATURE BY TELECASTING UP TO 20 FIGHTS.

They also propose to launch on Freeview TV Pay-Per-View.

In the shadow is the giant BT Sports. This major Company has a budget high in the millions to telecast sport.

Their spending began when BT Sports paid almost £900 million for exclusive rights for three seasons.

This was more than double the price SKY paid in a joint partnership wirh ITV. The fee they paid was £400.000, 000 for shared rights for the previous three years.

Astonishingly BT has struck a deal with Frank Warren, who is a major shareholder in BoxNation. Frank has said it is the best deal he has ever done - and he done some very good deals in the past.

There will not be enough quality content for a separate BoxNation and BT, so one will likely be eased out. BoxNation came on the scene when the only major boxing was on SKY, no doubt many boxing fans will want to stay loyal to BoxNation.

THE APPRAISIAL ON ITV4 BOXING LAST NIGHT:

The fights on ITV4 boxing was given the ‘glamorised’ poster labels of ‘world championship’ bouts when in reality it was third rate boxing championship quality seen in the main bouts.

The quality of the boxing was nowhere near true championship class.

It was honest boxing talent but the words championship quality were never evident.

The TV video telecasting quality was excellent

However, the commentary style appeared to have between borrowed from Formula 1 motor racing, where non-stop commentary is necessary to create some excitement.

TV Boxing is visual. This means it does not need a non-stop commentary reserved for boxing on radio; boxing on TV is seen by viewers thus they only need pronouncements on highlights, or any feature viewers might have missed; the MC has a microphone so he doesn’t need to shout; the inter-round summaries were expert quality but lacked exciting delivery.

Maybe these factors will improve. They need to do so.

Channel 5 is also seeking to continue telecasting boxing and we wish them well.

When ITV and BBC decided to curtail telecasting boxing they became TV boxing deserts.

Then suddenly ITV decided to take the plunge on their minor channel ITV4 and telecast Carl Frampton's winning World title fight figh and with minimal publicity no less than 1.9 million viewers were recorded For ITV’s first live boxing event in almost six years – and on a minor channel!

THE RE HAD TO BE RED FACES IN ITV BUT BEING CAUGHT WITH TROUSERS OR KNICKERS AROUND THE ANKLES IS ALWAYS BOUND TO CAUSE EMBARRASSMENT.





MEANWHILE THE BBC SLEEPS SOUNDLY WITH RIP VAN WINKLE.

