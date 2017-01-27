BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

NO LESS THAN 90,000 SPORTS FANS WILL BE AT WEMBLEY TO SEE THE ANTHONY JOSHUA (UK) AND WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO FIGHT TO DECIDE THE IBF AND WBO WORLD TITLE HOLDERS ON APRIL 29th; AND MULTI MILLIONS MORE WILL WATCH THE FIGHT VIA TV ACROSS THE

His Honour The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I can’t wait to see the fight of the year here in London and it’s fantastic that a post-war record crowd will get to watch it at a world-class venue like Wembley.”

To cater for the sports fans who want to see this boxing match, Wembley Stadium has been given permission to extend for the first time ever its stadium crowd capacity to an astonishing 90,000 and thousands more will be disappointed as the sold-out notices are posted. The fight will be telecast to sports fans Worldwide wanting see this historic fight and in the remotest parts of the World sports fans will tune in on radio.

If it is accepted money speaks all languages then a senior linguist in sport has to be boxing.

For a single event, which will not last more than 36 minutes, and could be over in much less time , will see boxing financially crown all other sports.

It wil be rainng £££'s on London thanks to boxing!

It is so refreshing to recognise from any official quarter has been allowed to impede or derail this august sporting occasion. It is a welcoming revelation.

Mr. Mayor, you are deserving of the highest praise.

IT IS REMARKABLE, SADLY THIS WORD IS NECESSARY, IF ONLY BECAUSE A POLITICIAN HAS REPLACED NEGATIVE EXCUSES WITH POSITIVE ACTION TO BENEFIT THE PEOPLE

The Anthony Joshua – Wladimir Klitschko World title fight will break theCarl Froch and George Groves record fight at Wembley in 2014. It will also equal the British record of 90,000 when Len Harvey fought Jock McAvoy at White City in London in 1939.

Mark Wild, Managing Director for London Underground, said: “Helping people travel around London safely so that they can see the best of what the capital has to offer is one of our top priorities.

“By working closely with Wembley Stadium and Network Rail we’ll now be able to run more Tube and Overground services to make sure that those going to the boxing will be able to get home safely and more easily.”

Martin Frobisher, manager director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “Our primary focus is helping train customers travel

where they want when they want with the greatest of ease.

“That’s why shifting our railway upgrade at North Wembley from April to August was the obvious move.

“We hope fight fans have a great night on Saturday 29 April, including smooth journeys to and from Wembley Stadium.”

Nothing but praise is due from the public,andall othersinvolved, for this, thoughtfulness and kindness. It will entail extra work for each participant helping to illuminate London on the World stage. Such public efforts are essential if the UK is to remain a World leader.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said: “Wembley is a world class venue that has hosted many historic sporting and entertainment events over the years and this record attendance for a boxing match will be yet another chapter in its long and glorious history.

Julie Harrington, FA Group Operations Director, said: “Wembley Stadium is a world-class venue and we are delighted to stage this highly anticipated heavyweight world title fight. We look forward to utilising the stadium’s full capacity and welcoming 90,000 people to watch one of the sporting events of the year.”

“It just goes to show that when it comes to competing with other stadiums in cities around the world to stage the biggest bouts, Wembley Stadium in Brent can deliver the knock-out blow to its rivals, helping to ensure that London remains the number one choice for event organisers and fans alike.

“We have been home to the national stadium for nearly a century and this record-breaking boxing match builds on our international reputation for hosting such cultural and sporting events.”

Father Barry and son Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport.

Eddie said: “I’m delighted that the capacity for Joshua vs Klitschko has been increased to 90,000 making it the biggest live gate of all time at the new Wembley Stadium. I want to thank Wembley; TfL and Brent Council and particularly the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has fought our corner to ensure a capacity crowd will get the opportunity to watch this event live in the capital.

“At the boxing writers’ dinner last year, Sadiq urged me to bring the biggest fights possible to the city and I’m delighted to have the biggest fight in British boxing history at Wembley Stadium on April 29.”

Bernd Boente, Managing Director of Klitschko Management Group said: “This world championship at the sold out Wembley stadium will be one of the biggest event worldwide this year.”

