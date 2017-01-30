BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

T HE HOME WIN BY LEO SANTA CRUZ OVER CARL FRAMPTON FOR THE WBA FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE HAD THE OVERWHELMING LOCAL SUPPORTERS IN A STATE OF ECSTASY IN THE MGM GRAND, LAS VEGAS.

IN THEIR FIRST ENCOUNTER SANTA CRUZ FAILED TO USE HIS 7 INCH REACH ADVANTAGE TO TAME THE EVER EAGER TO FIGHT IRISHMAN CARL FRAMPTON.

Last night it was a different, Santa Cruz. He used his longer reach to take and retain control of the fight and thus thwart the tactics that won the fight for Carl in their first encounter.

The never-say-die courageous Irishman had to resort to counter-punching but kept the fight action at boiling point throughout the fight.

When the verdict was announced there were no embarrassing histrionics by the loser, only an acceptance of the verdict.

The classy Irishman despite his obvious intense disappointment at losing showed super quality character when he is reported to have invited his army of loyal supporters post-fight to the Nine Fine Irish pub in La Vega for a pint of their favourite Irish brew - paid for by Carl.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out, I know it cost a lot of dough to get here,’ said GentlemanCarl from the balcony.

“Sorry to disappoint.”

Probably before the pints were downed, the negotiations began for a return fight and it was announced there would be a return only this time it is likely to be in Belfast in the North of Ireland.

Santa Cruz has said he would have no objection for the third encounter to take place in Belfast in the North of Ireland, perhaps post-fight, he too, had a pint or two?~