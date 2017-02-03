BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

TTHERE ARE MANY MEGA RICH PEOPLE IN BOXING AND THE ASTONISHING WEALTH THEY HAVE ACCRUED NEVER CEASES TO AMAZE.

The latest revelation made by FORBES the respected financial magazine is their estimation Michael Buffer the iconic announcer for World Championship Boxing events is worth US$165,000,000.

The distinguished, upstanding and immaculate Michael Buffer, whose good looks would give screen stars George Cooney, Brad Pitt, and others, who make females swoon, a serious challenge, is super rich.Michael owes, in part, his fortune to his smart brother, Bruce

It is said, those five little words now command a fee of US$65,000, each time they float from his lips around a sports arena and via TV echo around World.

If they are commercially announced by another there is a large fee to be paid.

However, it is Bruce, the brother of Michael, who apparently made the golden words that are exclaimed by Michael before World champion contests, to be worth multi millions of US $$$.

Bruce was recently a guest on The Pony Hour podcast with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, and detailed the staggering fortune he and Michael have both made from the famous boxing rallying call.

“He (Michael) didn’t so much as make a T-shirt off it,” Bruce explained. “I said ‘what are you doing, you need to do something’.

“I trademarked the phrase, I made toys, I made the three Ready to Rumble boxing video games and the dream came true. We sold over ($522 million) in retail sales in products and ventures.

Bruce revealed:“The trick is to make it look easy. I took the easy route, I went two words (“It’s Time”,) Michael.”

“He does two HBO shows a month or more. He goes to Europe and gets paid ridiculous money.

“My brother changed the face of announcing. Before him nobody paid attention, except for maybe Jimmy Lennon Senior. But nobody really paid attention to the ring announcer, he really developed his own style.”

In truth, this cannot be denied.

The two brothers did not grow up together. They hail from the same father but didn’t meet until Bruce was 30 and a successful businessman.

When the Trade Mark was granted, Bruce sold his companies to join with Michael as business partners.Today the partnership rules the introductory announcements in major sports arenas across the World in boxing and UFC.

Even if a substitute announcer uses the famous ‘five little words’ a fee has to be paid to the Buffer brothers.

This is truly being seen to be smart in action. ~