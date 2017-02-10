BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

THE BOXINGACTION EMPHATIC AND CONSIDERED ANSWER IS NO! HE IS NOT!

The following statement by Chris Sr. cannot be faulted with regard to his responsibility as the Father of his family. He is fully entitled to want his son Chris Jr. to do what he believes is best for his offspring.

Possibly as a teacher of boxing to Chris Junior, Chris Sr. could be ideal.

However, as a serious part of professional boxing is governed by business management methodology, Chris Sr., based upon his business track record, is guaranteed not to be considered as a suitable Chairman of the Institute of Directors.

Chris Eubank Senior believes no promoter can offer more to his son Chris Eubank Jr. than he is capable of doing in terms of boxing experience.

The former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight title holder watched his son Eubank Jr. make boxing history by winning the IBO super-middleweight title – the first time a Father and son have both won world boxing titles.

Chris Eubank Sr. insists that neither Eddie Hearn nor Frank Warren could match the boxing programme he has laid down for his son.

Chris Sr. is on record as stating in an interview on the radio station talkSPORT: “OK, let’s set this picture up. I am the first one to hold him.

"We make a plan to bring the child up.

“We fight for money. Whether it’s going out to work or physical – we fight - to bring our children up. We teach them as they grow that they don’t bully others and they protect those who are being bullied.

“I didn’t realise my son had been watching the love and respect that I’ve always got; and this must have been what inspired him to want a little bit of what Dad has.

Sounds like a happy family, which is pleasing.

However, the following dialogue is alarming, raises serious questions and suffers from contradiction.

Chris Sr. continued: “So then I steer him [into] how he can be the best fighter he can be – so I give him nothing but hardship.

“I give him tasks which are supposed to break him; he comes through those tasks. It’s really being tough on them because that’s the only way I’m actually going to make them good.

“And that is a severe type of love. Get him hurt so that there is no one in the ring that can get him hurt.

“If I can get him beaten up by heavyweights and they can accept it, I know ‘they’re’ going to be OK with these normal fighters.

“So after all of that, I am supposed to hand him over to an Eddie Hearn? Am I supposed to hand him over to Frank Warren?

To avoid insulting Eddie Hearn or Frank Warren we will not be asking them if they would put Chris Junior through the detailed Eubank Sr. outlined torturous training scenario.

To suggest pain inflicted on the human head or body caused by blows is necessary as an essential form of toughening-up, is both dangerous and ridiculous.

Pain relayed by the human body via the brain, is a warning notice. To totally ignore this warning and add to the pain is ignorance at its worst.

The rampaging Chris Eubank Sr. verbal onslaught continued: “Never mind the money.

The love, the worry; what am I? Do I have a sign on my forehead saying: misuse me?

“I should do all this work and give him to you. I don’t understand. If you work with your child and you put your child through school, you don’t go give your child away.

“If I sound edgy, it’s baffling to me that anyone should say to me: step aside. I want someone in the public – one of those keyboard warriors – tell me this: would you give me someone more qualified than me? So I can let them look after Junior.

Please, find someone more qualified than me and I will step aside.”

Business decisions in boxing, or any professional sport, based upon a Father’s love for hs son are quite likely to be queried by an independent business person as it may well be they will not to be based upon good commercial judgement. This doe not necessarily mean therefore they are more dangerous.

In fact the opposite is possible. It could be said the following is evidence of the truth.

Chris Sr. signs-off with the colloquial statement, many might better describe ias gobbledegook: “I’m a mathematician when it comes to measuring the ffighters. I can’t see how Andre Ward beats him; I can’t see how [Gennady] Golovkin beats him.

"The tougher fight – when it comes to [Billy Joe] Saunders – I’m not worried about him at all, I’m worried about Frank Warren."

The Eubank Sr. worry with reference to Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn is centred who would gain the better deal as the manager of his son, the boxer Chris Jr?



It would be the one better versed in the method of operating a business successfully.

Boxing is a skill; likewise business management is a skill. Brilliance in one does not necessarily mean it is a factor in both skills. In fact the opposite is almost certain to be true. ~