BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

WBC AMATEUR COMMITTEE SUPPORTS THE U.S. NATIONALS AND LOUISIANA STATE TOURNAMENTS

THE U.S. NATIONALS IS THE LARGEST AND MOST PRESTIGIOUS TOURNAMENT FOR AMATEUR BOXERS IN THE UNITED STATES. JUST LIKE WINNING THE GREEN BELT, BEING A NATIONAL CHAMPION IS THE DREAM OF EVERY YOUNG AMATEUR BOXER. 300 ATHLETES WILL FIGHT IN THE LOUISIANA STATE TOURNAMENT AND MORE THAN 450 WINNERS OF STATE TOURNAMENTS WILL COMPETE IN THE U.S. NATIONALS.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC Amateur Committee are proud to support the U.S. Nationals and Louisiana State Tournaments.

We applaud Beau Williford, Director of the Louisiana State tournament, and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards for encouraging young men and women on their path to glory.

THE SKILLS AND SELF ESTEEM THESE YOUNG ATHLETES GAIN FROM COMPETITIONS LIKE THIS IS WHAT THE WBC IS ALL ABOUT. WE BELIEVE IN THE DREAM, AND IT'S OUR PRIVILEGE TO ENCOURAGE AND INSPIRE IT. ~