BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

DANA WHITE, THE FORWARD THINKING BOSS OF UFC HAS AGAIN SET THE TREND TO MAKE REDUNDANT THE DISASTROUS PROPOSAL FOR UFC WHILE REGULAR BOXING AUTHORITIES STAY SILENT ON THE LUNATIC PROPOSAL

DANA IS FULLY AWARE THAT FOR BOXING LUMINARY FLOYD MAYWEATHER Jr. TO FIGHT THE UFC TOUGH GUY, CONOR McGREGOR, COULD RESULT IN THE CAPITULATION OF ONE OF SPORTING OPERATIONS.

So concerned, regardless of the reason, the forward thinking Dana White has pledged to take all legal options available to have the proposal outlawed by a court-of-law.



This match would be akin to McDonalds and Subway deciding to sell only tasteless chalk and cheese buns and sandwiches.

It would also be akin to the winner of FIFA WORLD CUP competing against the winner of the RUGBY WORLD CUP. They are both ball games but the difference is such it would be totally impractical because the rules of each game are completely at odds with each other.

LIKEWISE MATCHING A BOXING ICON WITH AN UFC SUPER CHAMPION WOULD BE SEROUSLYDANGEROUS AS THERE ARE NO KNOWN RULES AND REGULATIONS TO GOVERN SUCH A PIRATE PROPOSAL.

So concerned is the boss of UFC, regardless of the reason, Dana White has pledged to take all legal options available to have the proposal outlawed by a court-of-law.

There is no doubt , at least one of the money-grabbing ‘World’ boxing sanctioning bodies would give essential ‘legal credence’ to such an ill designed match, such is the worrying state of boxing, no boxing authority has publicly supported the wise proclamations of the boss of UFC

It is a situation where silence is not golden but Instead is allowed to lie fallow bedecked only in worthless gold coloured tinsel minus exulcapation and gain only contempt.

While the boxing authorities stay silent on the proposal, Dana White has injected good thinking into the oft repeated proposal, in the knowledge one of the two commercial enterprises would be seriously relegated and possibly cast one into a state of oblivion. Boxing would survive because of the alternative option of amateur boxing, which would not be involved.

However, amatewur boxing alone would only survive in name.

Mr. Dana White, BoxingAction salutes you!

