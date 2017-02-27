BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

IN YEARS NOW PAST THERE WERE RESPONSIBLE REASONS WHY OPPOSITION TO THE BBBofC WAS NECESSARY TO ALLOW DEMOCRACY IN BRITISH PROFESSIONAL BOXING.

The NATIONAL BOXING COUNCIL (NBC) was formed as opposition to the BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL LTD. (BBBOFC ) and despite numerous dirty tricks to torpedo the NBC, it succeeded and gained national political recognition and recogniton by fans.

The media members who were publicising the 'fake news' showed no shame and the only known newspaper to regulaely report the 'Truth News' was the local HACKNEY GAZETTE. They published regularly the truthful accounts on the battle between the NBC and the BBBofC.

The corrupt members of the media tried desperately to retain the status quo style of corruption in British boxing but the two main NBC administrators responsible for the NBC proved too smart for the then dictatorial corrupt group of the BBBofC licence holders, and at every major turn, the four exposed BBBofC corrupt licence holders, at that time, were made to become losers.

When former police chief Leonard 'Nipper' Read became BBBofC President and ably assisted by John Morris as General Secretary, former boxer 'Nipper' recognised the greedy knaves from the true boxing supporters.

He declared to clear-out of the greed merchants.

Eventually, the NBC promised to go into hibernation if the BBBofC was made to be democratic.

The NBC kept its promise and the handcuffs the BBBofC licenced corrupt three promoters and manager/trainer had on British professional boxing, plus the input of ‘fake news’ reporters, were finally brought to an end when the respected Sunday Times newspaper exposed them with front page headlines exposing the corrupt group of four licensed BBBofC, three promoters and one manager/trainer, were kayoed and shunted into enforced retirement..

IINSTEAD OF THE PROMISED DESTRUCTION OF BRITISH BOXING THE PERIOD,WHICH FOLLWED BECAME THE GREATEST ERA IN BRITISH BOXING HISTORY.

Yes, democracy does work even in sport!

