BoxingAction - The Voice Of Boxing :::

TONY BELLEW IS A CURRENT CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION.

He is a WBC champ arriving on the back of two convincing KO wins, and that’s difficult to ignore, especially with Betfair traders happy to hand over to the bettigg fraternity as much 4/1 as you can carry, if an upset is your attraction.

There's been no love lost in the build up to this big British heavyweight clash. Frank Monkhouse rounds up the betting.

It's not often an all-British heavyweight clash catches the attention of sports fans across the board, but Haye v Bellew has done just that, and despite what has been said about both mean in the run-up, it's great for boxing.

David Haye and Tony Bellew will put their reputations on the line at London's 02 Arena on Saturday evening, in front of the Sky Sports PPV cameras, and if the contest itself matches the drama of the build-up, we are in for an explosive evening.

Both fighters have threatened, quite convincingly, to knock the other out, and Betfair are offering punters 2/9 that this fight doesn't go the distance.

That's the best price you will find on that one at present, and will give an interest to those who are struggling to pick a side. In terms of weeding out a winner, let's see where the value lies, and how we can have the betting cover the PPV cos

David Haye starts as red-hot 1/5 favourite with Betfair on the Sportsbook, another market best price, while there's 1.22 on the Exchange at present. We really can't be surprised by odds compilers taking that stance either.

The banger from Bermondsey is a former all-conquering ruler of the Cruiserweight division, which some casual fans seem to have forgotten over the last couple of years. He took on a gamble when moving up to the maximum division, and it paid-off too, winning a WBA world title, beating towering Nikolay Valuev in Germany back in 2009. Haye did British sport proud that night.

The Hayemaker, now 36 years old, hasn't been seen in a fight of any importance since stopping Dereck Chisora in five brutal rounds at Upton Park. Believe it or not, that was almost five years ago. His two outings since, against Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj, proved nothing more than glorified sparring sessions under the bright lights.

The bare stats show Haye has KO'd each of the last three men placed in front of him, and punters eager to back an early night again here can take the 6'3" orthodox at 3/10, while he has been marked up at 15/2 to claim his first points win since 2009.

Tony Bellew has been priced like winning isn't an option, but the market seems to have been harsh on the fiery Scouser. The Bomber travels to London unbeaten in his last eight, a run which has seen him win and defend the WBC Cruiserweight title. Those two outings saw him stop Ilunga Makabu in three to get his hands on the strap, then dish out the same punishment to BJ Flores last time out. A hat-trick of third round wins is 55/1.

A WBC champ arriving on the back of two convincing KO wins, that's difficult to ignore, especially with Betfair traders happy to hand over as much 4/1 as you can carry if an upset is your thing. That looks value enough, and is sure to attract plenty of attention pre-fight, but if you'd like to push your luck further, there's 16/1 he wins on points, or 15/2 he enhances his 58% knockout average.

Bellew is certainly the value pick, and I wouldn't put anyone off an interest bet on the underdog. His plan seems to be to use his natural speed advantage and avoid Haye's clubbing shots, if that's the case, and he can stick to the game plan and not get caught, or over excited, then we should see this one last longer than many expect.

I fancy Haye by KO, but in terms of a value play, I'd take the fight to go over 5.5 rounds at a handy 11/1o.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 5.5 Rounds at 11/10.